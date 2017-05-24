© Cypress

Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive

Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next generation ADAS platforms with high-reliability NOR Flash memories.

This is a product release announcement by Cypress Semiconductor Corp.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. announced that Bosch has selected Cypress’ automotive-grade Serial NOR Flash memories for its next-generation video-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Cypress’ Quad Serial NOR Flash product family offers the highest performance, combined with scalability, safety and security for modern ADAS platforms that will be used to enable co-pilot functionality and fully automated cars. The NOR Flash memory is used to store system boot code and algorithms at temperatures up to 125°C with utmost reliability.



ADAS platforms are the foundation of autonomous driving. The vision-based systems are essential for providing critical driving functions such as pedestrian detection, lane keeping, traffic sign recognition, collision avoidance and blind spot monitoring. Bosch’s camera-based ADAS platform allows vehicle manufacturers to integrate a wide range of drive assistance functions into their vehicles by using a single system.



“Cypress is a global leader in Flash memory-based embedded systems solutions and is the market share leader in automotive applications,” said Dr. Rainer Hoehler, Vice President of the Flash Business Unit at Cypress. “Automotive OEMs are increasing their demands for NOR Flash memory in applications such as ADAS and Instrument Cluster systems. We are excited to help innovative customers such as Bosch be at the forefront of the ADAS and autonomous driving revolution with our automotive grade NOR Flash memories.”



Cypress’ 128Mb to 1Gb FS-S 1.8V family and FL-S 3.0V family of Quad SPI NOR Flash memories deliver read bandwidth of 80 MBps and enables the fastest program execution for high-performance systems. Available in industry-standard, compact 8-lead SOIC, 16-lead SOIC, 8-WSON and 24-ball BGA packages, the devices save board space and simplify layout. The FS-S and FL-S NOR Flash families offer AEC-Q100 automotive-qualified options and support an extended temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. More information on the FS-S and FL-S families is available at http://www.cypress.com/products/serial-nor-flash-memory.