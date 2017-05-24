© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Components | May 24, 2017
Amkor completes Nanium acquisition
Amkor Technology has completed the acquisition of Nanium S.A., a Portugal-based provider of wafer-level fan-out (WLFO) semiconductor packaging solutions.
“Amkor is a leader in wafer-level CSP and high-density integrated fan-out technologies,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “With the acquisition of Nanium, we will have an equally compelling value proposition in the low-density fan-out area. Nanium is widely viewed as the fan-out technology leader as well as a very capable manufacturer, having shipped more than one billion WLFO packages utilizing a state-of-the-art 300mm wafer-level packaging production line.”
Nanium employs approximately 650 people and is based in Porto, Portugal.
Nanium employs approximately 650 people and is based in Porto, Portugal.
Data Respons gets Swedish contract Embedded specialist Data Respons has signed contract of SEK 13 million (EUR 1.3 million)...
Globalfoundries spends USD 100M on FD-SOI Ecosystem in China Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality signed an investment plan to spur...
Nordson with record 1H/2017 revenue Nordson Corporation reported 2Q/2017 sales of USD 496 million, a 13 percent increase...
Amkor completes Nanium acquisition Amkor Technology has completed the acquisition of Nanium S.A., a Portugal-based...
NXP licenses TMR sensor tech from Crocus Crocus Technology has licensed advanced magnetic TMR technology to NXP...
ams spends USD millions in Singapore ams plans to expand its business in Singapore with a new manufacturing facility in Ang Mo Kio.
Atkore acquires Marco Cable Management Atkore International Inc. has acquired Llangefni-based (Wales / U.K.) Marco Cable...
Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next generation...
Avnet exclusive distributor for Silego Technology Avnet and Silego Technology signed a new exclusive global distribution channel agreement.
Lockheed Martin get USD 28bn worth from Saudia Arabia Tthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has expressed its intent to procure more than USD 28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs.
Nokia and Apple become BFFs or 'friends for the time being' Nokia and Apple have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and...
Israeli tax authorities raid Orbotech's HQ Agents from the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) raided the Yavneh offices of Orbotech as well as...
SIM Tech and u-blox terminate asset purchase agreement SIM Technology Group and u-blox terminate the asset purchase agreement and...
Mill-Max announces new 4mm pitch spring connector Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp., Inc. announces a new ruggedized long stroke 4 mm pitch...
Dow plans investments in Saudi Arabia Dow Chemical signed two investment agreements for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Raytheon sign strategic partnership in Saudia Arabia Raytheon Company and the Saudi Arabia Military Industries Company signed a Memorandum...
Ford invests USD 350M in Michigan facility Ford is investing USD 350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant, adding a new transmission to...
Toyoda Gosei's opens airbag production in India Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is establishing a new plant to meet growing automobile production...
CTS' Lawrence Ciancia to retire Lawrence Ciancia will retire from his position as Director of the Board at CTS Corp.
New MDmesh MOSFETs with Fast-Recovery Diode The latest MDmesh™ DK5 power MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics are Very...
Safran Identity & Security adds to Mastercard biometric card Safran Identity & Security (ex Morpho, which has been divested) is contributing with...
TDK completes acquisition of InvenSense TDK Corporation has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense. The total acquisition...
Airbus Safran Launchers gets new name Airbus Safran Launchers, the joint venture created at the initiative of the Airbus and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments