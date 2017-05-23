© apple (illustration purpose only) Business | May 23, 2017
Nokia and Apple become BFFs or 'friends for the time being'
Nokia and Apple have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license.
“This is a meaningful agreement between Nokia and Apple,” said Maria Varsellona, Chief Legal Officer at Nokia, responsible for Nokia’s patent licensing business. “It moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners working for the benefit of our customers.”
Under a business collaboration agreement, Nokia will be providing certain network infrastructure product and services to Apple. Apple will resume carrying Nokia digital health products (formerly under the Withings brand) in Apple retail and online stores, and Apple and Nokia are exploring future collaboration in digital health initiatives, a press release states. 'Regular summits between top Nokia and Apple executives will ensure that the relationship works effectively and to the benefit of both parties and their customers.'
“We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia,” said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.
“This agreement will strengthen our collaboration,” said Basil Alwan, President of Nokia’s IP/Optical Networks business. “We look forward to supporting Apple. While details of the agreement remain confidential, Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, with additional revenues during the term of the agreement."
Under a business collaboration agreement, Nokia will be providing certain network infrastructure product and services to Apple. Apple will resume carrying Nokia digital health products (formerly under the Withings brand) in Apple retail and online stores, and Apple and Nokia are exploring future collaboration in digital health initiatives, a press release states. 'Regular summits between top Nokia and Apple executives will ensure that the relationship works effectively and to the benefit of both parties and their customers.'
“We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia,” said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.
“This agreement will strengthen our collaboration,” said Basil Alwan, President of Nokia’s IP/Optical Networks business. “We look forward to supporting Apple. While details of the agreement remain confidential, Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, with additional revenues during the term of the agreement."
Avnet exclusive distributor for Silego Technology Avnet and Silego Technology signed a new exclusive global distribution channel agreement.
Lockheed Martin get USD 28bn worth from Saudia Arabia Tthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has expressed its intent to procure more than USD 28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs.
Nokia and Apple become BFFs or 'friends for the time being' Nokia and Apple have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and...
Israeli tax authorities raid Orbotech's HQ Agents from the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) raided the Yavneh offices of Orbotech as well as...
SIM Tech and u-blox terminate asset purchase agreement SIM Technology Group and u-blox terminate the asset purchase agreement and...
Mill-Max announces new 4mm pitch spring connector Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp., Inc. announces a new ruggedized long stroke 4 mm pitch...
Dow plans investments in Saudi Arabia Dow Chemical signed two investment agreements for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Raytheon sign strategic partnership in Saudia Arabia Raytheon Company and the Saudi Arabia Military Industries Company signed a Memorandum...
Ford invests USD 350M in Michigan facility Ford is investing USD 350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant, adding a new transmission to...
Toyoda Gosei's opens airbag production in India Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is establishing a new plant to meet growing automobile production...
CTS' Lawrence Ciancia to retire Lawrence Ciancia will retire from his position as Director of the Board at CTS Corp.
New MDmesh MOSFETs with Fast-Recovery Diode The latest MDmesh™ DK5 power MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics are Very...
Safran Identity & Security adds to Mastercard biometric card Safran Identity & Security (ex Morpho, which has been divested) is contributing with...
TDK completes acquisition of InvenSense TDK Corporation has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense. The total acquisition...
Airbus Safran Launchers gets new name Airbus Safran Launchers, the joint venture created at the initiative of the Airbus and...
Kraken Sonar acquires majority stake in Enitech Subsea Kraken Sonar has acquired a minority interest in Enitech Subsea GmbH of Rostock...
Infineon starts volume production of first full-SiC-module Higher efficiency, increased power density, smaller footprints and reduced system costs: these...
EC clears Brocade acquisition; with add-on conditions The European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of Brocade by chip maker...
WIN Semi adds GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity WIN Semiconductors has completed phase 2 expansion at its newest wafer fab, Fab C by...
Volvo partners with Google on Connected Cars Swedish car maker Volvo Cars signed a close partnership with Google to develop the next...
ROHM expands its full SiC power module lineup ROHM has recently announced the development of 1200V 400A/600A rated full SiC power...
Apple instructs manufacturers to stop paying Qualcomm Qualcomm filed a complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of California...
CACI awarded classified National Security contracts CACI International has been awarded USD 349 million in previously unannounced awards...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments