Safran Identity & Security adds to Mastercard biometric card

Safran Identity & Security (ex Morpho, which has been divested) is contributing with biometric card software and manufacturing capacities for the recently announced Mastercard next generation biometric card.

This new generation payment card combines chip technology and biometrics for secure authentication at the Point of Sale (POS). Instead of entering a PIN, cardholders simply place their finger onto the card. Their fingerprint is then matched against the biometric template on the card.



Its ability to link an individual's biometric identity to a payment card opens up a wide range of new ways to use the card beyond authenticating payment transactions. "We are proud to leverage our unique biometric expertise and facilitate the future of payments together with Mastercard. Biometrics enables seamless payment transactions without compromising security", says Anne Bouverot, president and chair of Safran Identity & Security.