Airbus Safran Launchers gets new name

Airbus Safran Launchers, the joint venture created at the initiative of the Airbus and Safran groups in order to reorganise the European launchers sector, is to be known as ArianeGroup; effective as of July 1, 2017.

This change in identity "is the logical next step" following the decision of the ESA Member States at the Ministerial Conference in Luxembourg on December 2, 2014, to create a new family of European launchers around Ariane 6 and to give greater responsibility to the industry under a new governance system.



Just over two years after its creation by the Airbus and Safran groups in January, 2015, and less than a year after its finalisation on July 1, 2016, the new company has reorganised the European launchers sector by redefining and implementing an efficient and optimized industrial organization.



"Flying the flag for the world's most reliable launcher and its successor, which we are developing with our European space industry partners, brings our group and its subsidiaries together under the banner of European excellence and prestigious space history. All the employees of the Airbus Safran Launchers group will, as of July 1, be united under the same name, something that is a real source of pride for all our teams. They will be more integrated and efficient than ever and will continue to serve all our customers, regardless of their field of activity or their products, with the goal of achieving consistently greater reliability, competitiveness and innovation. Our presence at this year's Paris Air Show, under a common group name, demonstrates the energy and efficiency with which the entire European space industry has been able to reinvent itself and move towards a common goal of being able to address the increasingly fierce global competition with greater effectiveness and to guarantee Europe lasting and independent access to space," declared Alain Charmeau, CEO of Airbus Safran Launchers.



The name ArianeGroup covers all the subsidiaries controlled by the group: Arianespace, APP, Cilas, Eurockot, Nucletudes, Pyroalliance and Sodern. They will adopt the same graphic identity, while retaining the name on which they built their reputations