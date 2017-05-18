© volvo

Volvo partners with Google on Connected Cars

Swedish car maker Volvo Cars signed a close partnership with Google to develop the next generation of its in-car infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android.

“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalisation possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development at Volvo Car Group.



Volvo Cars’ partnership with Google reflects the ongoing convergence between the automotive and technology industries as cars become increasingly connected. “We’re thrilled to partner with Volvo to bring Android into their next generation connected cars,” said Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services.”



Volvo is also collaborating with Google on another initiative to update recent Volvo models by adding Google Local Search, a location based service application.