CTS acquires sensor manufacturer Noliac

CTS Corp. has acquired Noliac A/S; a designer and manufacturer of tape cast and bulk piezoelectric components, sensors and transducers.

Headquartered in Denmark with manufacturing facilities in Denmark and the Czech Republic, Noliac serves OEMs in the aerospace & defense, test & measurement, medical and industrial markets.



“The acquisition of Noliac demonstrates CTS’ commitment to our strategy of investing in technologies that Sense, Connect and Move,” stated Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “In 2016 we acquired single crystal production capabilities to strengthen our piezoelectric product portfolio. By acquiring Noliac, we expand our tape cast manufacturing capabilities. This enables us to provide a more complete range of piezoelectric solutions to our customers, while growing our European presence and further diversifying our end market profile.”



“On behalf of the team at Noliac, we are excited to join the CTS family,” stated Bjørn Andersen, CEO and founder of Noliac A/S. “CTS’ high volume production expertise for piezoelectric ceramics and single crystal products is a perfect fit for Noliac. This acquisition provides Noliac with the resources to continue to grow. We are looking forward to reaching the next level with CTS."