Osram acquires stake in agrilution

Osram has acquired a stake in Munich-based start-up agrilution. The lighting group holds a strategic minority interest in the company via its venture capital arm Fluxunit.

The start-up has developed a smart indoor growing box, the plantCube, that serves as a salad, vegetable and herb garden for the home. "Thanks to its innovative business model, agrilution is the perfect fit for Osram. And Osram, with its lighting and horticultural expertise, can help to improve and enhance agrilution," said Ulrich Eisele, head of Osram's Fluxunit.



An LED technology from Osram is used in the plantCube developed by the Munich start-up. "The smart home appliance identifies the seeds that have been planted and provides an optimal growing environment by automatically regulating temperature, watering, and lighting conditions. This makes it possible to grow herbs, salad and vegetables regardless of weather and climate", states a small press release.