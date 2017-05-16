© kentoh dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity acquires MicroGroup

Kirtland Capital Partners and other shareholders have sold MicroGroup, Inc. to TE Connectivity Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MicroGroup is a manufacturer of precision medical components and sub-assemblies with expertise in small diameter stainless steel tubing. MicroGroup’s customers include more than half of the world’s largest medical device and analytical instrument companies across analytical and diagnostic instruments, cardiology, gastroenterology and endoscopy, neurology and spinal, and orthopedic and sports medicine segments, a press release states.



MicroGroup was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Medway, Massachusetts. Medway is home to a FDA-registered facility, which will be added to TE Connectivity's manufacturing footprint.