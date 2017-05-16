© tombaky dreamstime.com

Thales got rid of Identity Management business

Thales closed the disposal of its identity management business to Imprimerie Nationale Group.

For Thales, the agreement with the Imprimerie Nationale Group, offers the best development potential for the identity management business and its staff, a press release states.



The, now divested, business designs, develops and deploys identity management solutions encompassing the collection of biographic data from citizens, biometric enrolment, management of identity systems, including databases, production and personalisation of secure documents, identity control systems and user training. It employs 80 people, all based in France. The business generated sales of EUR 50 million in 2016.