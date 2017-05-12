© harris

Harris provide communication solution for US electric utility

Harris has received a contract to supply a multi-state, integrated, critical communication solution to one of the largest electric utilities in the U.S.

The contract was received during the fourth quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.



Harris will transition the customer from its legacy analog radio communication system to a Harris P25 Phase 2 digital network solution.



“The ability to remain connected during the migration is a priority for our customer,” said Nino DiCosmo, president, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “Our solution will migrate more than 350 RF sites, over a five-year period, while maintaining communications between the new technology and the old.”