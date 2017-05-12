© Ruag

RUAG Space's satnav receivers on their way to South Korea

RUAG Space Austria will equip South Korea’s upcoming compact Earth-observation satellites with next-generation satellite navigation receivers.

Known as a Compact Advanced Satellite 500 (CAS500), this new South Korean Earth-observation model has been designated for various Earth-observation endeavours, such as land surveying and assistance with landscape planning. The first model in this class, the CAS500-1, represents a joint development between the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI).



CAS500-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019 and operate for four years. KAI will construct a second satellite, slated for a 2020 launch, on its own – benefiting from the expertise the company acquires between now and then.



To determine their position while orbiting Earth, the South Korean satellites will rely on a new variant of satellite-navigation receiver made by RUAG Space. These new LEORIX receivers, as they are known, can use GPS or Galileo signals to ensure precise orbit determination (POD) with an error of margin under one metre.



The single-frequency LEORIX solution incorporates a rugged antenna designed by RUAG Space Sweden.



Delivery of the first two LEORIX receivers for CAS500-1 is set for spring 2018, with two receivers for CAS500-2 to follow one year later.