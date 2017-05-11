© umicore Components | May 11, 2017
Umicore boosts capacity in cathode materials
Umicore started an investment programme of EUR 300 million between 2017 and 2019 to further increase its production of NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cathode materials for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.
NMC is the preferred cathode material technology for rechargeable batteries used in vehicle electrification and global demand is increasing fast. The demand for Umicore’s NMC materials is outpacing the market by a significant margin, a press release states. The investment will also be used to meet growing demand for its proprietary high-energy LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) cathode materials used in consumer electronics.
This programme entails further investments in Cheonan (South Korea) and Jiangmen (China) with the first production lines expected to be commissioned in late 2018. Combined with the EUR 160 million investment announced last year, this will result in a more than six-fold increase in total capacity by 2020 compared to the levels of 2015.
Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, commented: "The scale and scope of the investments underscore Umicore’s leadership in clean mobility materials and our commitment to support the rapid growth of our customers. It is rewarding that our strategic choices are now starting to bear fruit and we are excited about the prospects for our business."
This programme entails further investments in Cheonan (South Korea) and Jiangmen (China) with the first production lines expected to be commissioned in late 2018. Combined with the EUR 160 million investment announced last year, this will result in a more than six-fold increase in total capacity by 2020 compared to the levels of 2015.
Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, commented: "The scale and scope of the investments underscore Umicore’s leadership in clean mobility materials and our commitment to support the rapid growth of our customers. It is rewarding that our strategic choices are now starting to bear fruit and we are excited about the prospects for our business."
First PowerVR Series8XT IP core based on new Furian GPU architecture Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces the first GPU IP core based on its new PowerVR Furian...
Neology acquires 3M tolling business Neology, Inc., a subsidiary of Smartrac, plans to acquire the Tolling and Automated...
Umicore boosts capacity in cathode materials Umicore started an investment programme of EUR 300 million between 2017 and 2019 to...
Siemens cuts jobs in Germany Siemens plans to cut 1'700 jobs in Germany over the next few years and transfer another 1'000...
Samsung DeX connects with Cypress solution Cypress’ four-chip dock solution brings USB-C connectivity and power delivery to Samsung DeX.
Nvidia and Toyota collaborate on autonomous driving Nvidia is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies to enhance capabilities of autonomous driving systems.
SolarWorld starts insolvency proceedings The management board of SolarWorld AG, after having conducted a diligent review...
Intel Falcon 8+ and 'The Airborne Revolution' The Falcon 8+ System, Intel's commercial drone system, is ramping production for the North America market.
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsAmerica II Provides The Power of Distribution Established in 1989, America II is a global leader in component distribution. We stock more than four billion components, making us one of the world’s largest global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.
Pentair splits into two Pentair plans to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies: standalone Water...
GE delivers tech to 200 hospitals in Egypt As part of Egypt’s vision to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in...
Thales and Latour Capital put stop to negotiations Thales and private equity firm Latour Capital have decided by mutual agreement to end the exclusive negotiations on the proposed divestment of Thales’s ticketing business, comprising revenue collection solutions and road tolling...
Analog Devices moves Innovation Lab from Cambridge to Boston Analog Devices is relocating and expanding its “Analog Garage” innovation center and corporate...
Leoni confirms forecast for 2017 Leoni increased its consolidated sales by nearly 11 percent year on year to EUR 1.21 billion in the first three months of 2017 (previous year: EUR 1.09 billion).
Rolls-Royce and a Turkish joint venture Rolls-Royce and Kale Group, a major partner in global and national defence and aerospace...
thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions appoints new CEO Dr. Peter Feldhaus (50), currently CEO of Marine Systems, is to be the new CEO of the Industrial...
Lettuce and Plessey's Hyperion Desmet, a Belgian lettuce-grower, will install Plessey’s Hyperion LED top-light...
New premises for First Graphite To facilitate the commercialisation of its graphene production strategy...
Tata Technologies acquired Escenda Engineering Tata Technologies has taken the step to expand its presence in Sweden with acquiring...
Germany, Kongsberg and a brand new research ship Kongsberg has signed a contract with the German ship builder Fassmer for the delivery of a...
Phoenix Contact acquires Etherwan Phoenix Contact acquires Taiwanese company Etherwan System Inc., a manufacturer for...
'Ping-Pong' for ASML and Nikon ASML filed initial legal claims against Nikon for infringement of more than 10 patents, related...
Kontron starts 2017 without a loss Embedded specialist Kontron reports on revenues of EUR 92.4 million comparable to the prior...
MIPS and Ensigma up for grabs Imagination Technologies intends to sell its MIPS and Ensigma businesses.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments