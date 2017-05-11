© solarworld

SolarWorld starts insolvency proceedings

The management board of SolarWorld AG, after having conducted a diligent review, decided to file for insolvency proceedings.

The company decided that due to the ongoing price erosion and the development of the business, SolarWorld no longer has a positive going concern prognosis. The manufacturer is therefore over-indebted and obliged to file for insolvency proceedings. It is currently under evaluation if a respective obligation to file for insolvency proceedings is also given with regard to affiliated companies of SolarWorld AG.