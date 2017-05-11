© Nvidia Business | May 11, 2017
Nvidia and Toyota collaborate on autonomous driving
Nvidia is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies to enhance capabilities of autonomous driving systems.
"Toyota has worked on autonomous driving technologies for over 20 years with the aim of reducing traffic fatalities to zero as an ultimate goal, achieving smoother traffic, and providing mobility for all," said Ken Koibuchi, executive general manager at Toyota. "Through this collaboration, we intend to accelerate the development of autonomous driving systems that are even more safe and capable."
"We envision a future society where autonomous vehicles whisk people safely and comfortably around beautiful cities," said Jensen Huang, chief executive officer and founder of Nvidia. "The development of a self-driving car is one of the greatest technical challenges that's ever been tackled. "We're combining breakthroughs in AI and high performance computing to build Nvidia Drive PX, the brain of the autonomous car. Today's announcement with Toyota is the strongest indication that this autonomous future will soon become a reality."
"We envision a future society where autonomous vehicles whisk people safely and comfortably around beautiful cities," said Jensen Huang, chief executive officer and founder of Nvidia. "The development of a self-driving car is one of the greatest technical challenges that's ever been tackled. "We're combining breakthroughs in AI and high performance computing to build Nvidia Drive PX, the brain of the autonomous car. Today's announcement with Toyota is the strongest indication that this autonomous future will soon become a reality."
Samsung DeX connects with Cypress solution Cypress’ four-chip dock solution brings USB-C connectivity and power delivery to Samsung DeX.
Nvidia and Toyota collaborate on autonomous driving Nvidia is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies to enhance capabilities of autonomous driving systems.
SolarWorld starts insolvency proceedings The management board of SolarWorld AG, after having conducted a diligent review...
Intel Falcon 8+ and 'The Airborne Revolution' The Falcon 8+ System, Intel's commercial drone system, is ramping production for the North America market.
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsAmerica II Provides The Power of Distribution Established in 1989, America II is a global leader in component distribution. We stock more than four billion components, making us one of the world’s largest global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.
Pentair splits into two Pentair plans to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies: standalone Water...
GE delivers tech to 200 hospitals in Egypt As part of Egypt’s vision to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in...
Thales and Latour Capital put stop to negotiations Thales and private equity firm Latour Capital have decided by mutual agreement to end the exclusive negotiations on the proposed divestment of Thales’s ticketing business, comprising revenue collection solutions and road tolling...
Analog Devices moves Innovation Lab from Cambridge to Boston Analog Devices is relocating and expanding its “Analog Garage” innovation center and corporate...
Leoni confirms forecast for 2017 Leoni increased its consolidated sales by nearly 11 percent year on year to EUR 1.21 billion in the first three months of 2017 (previous year: EUR 1.09 billion).
Rolls-Royce and a Turkish joint venture Rolls-Royce and Kale Group, a major partner in global and national defence and aerospace...
thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions appoints new CEO Dr. Peter Feldhaus (50), currently CEO of Marine Systems, is to be the new CEO of the Industrial...
Lettuce and Plessey's Hyperion Desmet, a Belgian lettuce-grower, will install Plessey’s Hyperion LED top-light...
New premises for First Graphite To facilitate the commercialisation of its graphene production strategy...
Tata Technologies acquired Escenda Engineering Tata Technologies has taken the step to expand its presence in Sweden with acquiring...
Germany, Kongsberg and a brand new research ship Kongsberg has signed a contract with the German ship builder Fassmer for the delivery of a...
Phoenix Contact acquires Etherwan Phoenix Contact acquires Taiwanese company Etherwan System Inc., a manufacturer for...
'Ping-Pong' for ASML and Nikon ASML filed initial legal claims against Nikon for infringement of more than 10 patents, related...
MIPS and Ensigma up for grabs Imagination Technologies intends to sell its MIPS and Ensigma businesses.
Belden acquires Thinklogical Belden Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Thinklogical from...
Nokia to get rid of undersea cables division? Nokia reportedly plans to sell its undersea cables unit. The division switched hands with the...
Elmos: Positive sales development at the start of the year Elmos Semiconductor increased sales by 13.1 percent year on year to EUR 60.8 million in the...
Uber partners with Pipistrel Aircraft on electric VTOLs Uber has signed a partnership with Pipistrel Aircraft producer for large-scale deployment of...
Delphi to spin-off Powertrain segment Delphi Automotive intents to execute a tax-free spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments