Intel Falcon 8+ and 'The Airborne Revolution'

The Falcon 8+ System, Intel's commercial drone system, is ramping production for the North America market.

Conventional methods of inspecting or surveying sites typically result in hours of downtime, revenue loss, delayed work and sometimes even an increased risk of injury. Deploying a drone to capture aerial data for the same purpose is safer and more effective – allowing the job site to continue in full production – and can take as little as 15 minutes. Because of its ease of use, drone technology can deliver high ROI from the first flight.



"The Intel Falcon 8+ System sets a new standard for commercial-grade drones. It is stable and rugged enough to work in high winds, is designed with resistance to magnetic field disturbances for accurate data capture, and features electronic system redundancy, including autopilot and battery redundancies. The system also provides detailed images down to millimeter resolution, providing operators with tremendous opportunities to efficiently generate valuable aerial precision data – what businesses have come to expect", Anil Nanduri, VP and general manager of unmanned aviation systems / Perceptual Computing Group at Intel, writes in a blog entry.