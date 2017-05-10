© kentoh dreamstime.com Business | May 10, 2017
GE delivers tech to 200 hospitals in Egypt
As part of Egypt’s vision to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in country, the government set forth a development plan that aims to improve public healthcare services in each governate across Egypt.
Under this plan, GE Healthcare signed a key deal in worth USD 25.8 million to supply more than 200 Egyptian hospitals with a wide range of GE Healthcare’s technologies. GE will deliver and supply 700 units nationwide by the end of 2017, additionally GE will provide training to more than 1'200 doctors, technicians and nurses who will be the end users to operate these technologies.
According to an article by the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 82 percent of all deaths in Egypt and 67 percent of premature deaths. GE will deliver Discovery IQ PET/CT used in early diagnosis and treatment follow up for oncology & advanced scanning techniques for neurology and cardiology; cSound, an imaging platform to improve the quality of cardiovascular ultrasounds; SIGNA Explorer MR, as well as Carestation 620, an anesthesia system.
Tamer Said, Regional Leader for GE Healthcare for North East Africa, added: “We are honored to be able to play an active role with our partners to elevate the quality and availability of healthcare services available to Egyptians. We understand the country’s needs and we’re keen on bringing GE Healthcare’s advanced capabilities and solutions to Egypt with speed and efficiency. Additionally, we are committed to providing training to help build local know how and expertise of healthcare professionals to maximize the full features and benefits of these technologies to support clinicians in improving patient outcomes.”
According to an article by the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 82 percent of all deaths in Egypt and 67 percent of premature deaths. GE will deliver Discovery IQ PET/CT used in early diagnosis and treatment follow up for oncology & advanced scanning techniques for neurology and cardiology; cSound, an imaging platform to improve the quality of cardiovascular ultrasounds; SIGNA Explorer MR, as well as Carestation 620, an anesthesia system.
Tamer Said, Regional Leader for GE Healthcare for North East Africa, added: “We are honored to be able to play an active role with our partners to elevate the quality and availability of healthcare services available to Egyptians. We understand the country’s needs and we’re keen on bringing GE Healthcare’s advanced capabilities and solutions to Egypt with speed and efficiency. Additionally, we are committed to providing training to help build local know how and expertise of healthcare professionals to maximize the full features and benefits of these technologies to support clinicians in improving patient outcomes.”
Pentair splits into two Pentair plans to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies: standalone Water...
GE delivers tech to 200 hospitals in Egypt As part of Egypt’s vision to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in...
Thales and Latour Capital put stop to negotiations Thales and private equity firm Latour Capital have decided by mutual agreement to end the exclusive negotiations on the proposed divestment of Thales’s ticketing business, comprising revenue collection solutions and road tolling...
Analog Devices moves Innovation Lab from Cambridge to Boston Analog Devices is relocating and expanding its “Analog Garage” innovation center and corporate...
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsAmerica II Provides The Power of Distribution Established in 1989, America II is a global leader in component distribution. We stock more than four billion components, making us one of the world’s largest global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.
Leoni confirms forecast for 2017 Leoni increased its consolidated sales by nearly 11 percent year on year to EUR 1.21 billion in the first three months of 2017 (previous year: EUR 1.09 billion).
Rolls-Royce and a Turkish joint venture Rolls-Royce and Kale Group, a major partner in global and national defence and aerospace...
thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions appoints new CEO Dr. Peter Feldhaus (50), currently CEO of Marine Systems, is to be the new CEO of the Industrial...
Lettuce and Plessey's Hyperion Desmet, a Belgian lettuce-grower, will install Plessey’s Hyperion LED top-light...
New premises for First Graphite To facilitate the commercialisation of its graphene production strategy...
Tata Technologies acquired Escenda Engineering Tata Technologies has taken the step to expand its presence in Sweden with acquiring...
Germany, Kongsberg and a brand new research ship Kongsberg has signed a contract with the German ship builder Fassmer for the delivery of a...
Phoenix Contact acquires Etherwan Phoenix Contact acquires Taiwanese company Etherwan System Inc., a manufacturer for...
'Ping-Pong' for ASML and Nikon ASML filed initial legal claims against Nikon for infringement of more than 10 patents, related...
MIPS and Ensigma up for grabs Imagination Technologies intends to sell its MIPS and Ensigma businesses.
Belden acquires Thinklogical Belden Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Thinklogical from...
Nokia to get rid of undersea cables division? Nokia reportedly plans to sell its undersea cables unit. The division switched hands with the...
Elmos: Positive sales development at the start of the year Elmos Semiconductor increased sales by 13.1 percent year on year to EUR 60.8 million in the...
Uber partners with Pipistrel Aircraft on electric VTOLs Uber has signed a partnership with Pipistrel Aircraft producer for large-scale deployment of...
Delphi to spin-off Powertrain segment Delphi Automotive intents to execute a tax-free spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment...
thyssenkrupp supplies escalators to Azerbaijan thyssenkrupp has won tenders for 25 escalators, including the highest units ever produced in...
CybAero regains export authorization from ISP On appeal, the Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP), has reversed its decision to recall...
Leoni closes sale of its electrical appliance assemblies business Leoni closed the sale of its business involving assembled cables and cable harnesses for...
Panasonic acquired 57.01% of Zetes Following the approval by the relevant competition authorities, Panasonic acquired a stake of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments