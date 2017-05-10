© kentoh dreamstime.com

GE delivers tech to 200 hospitals in Egypt

As part of Egypt’s vision to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in country, the government set forth a development plan that aims to improve public healthcare services in each governate across Egypt.

Under this plan, GE Healthcare signed a key deal in worth USD 25.8 million to supply more than 200 Egyptian hospitals with a wide range of GE Healthcare’s technologies. GE will deliver and supply 700 units nationwide by the end of 2017, additionally GE will provide training to more than 1'200 doctors, technicians and nurses who will be the end users to operate these technologies.



According to an article by the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 82 percent of all deaths in Egypt and 67 percent of premature deaths. GE will deliver Discovery IQ PET/CT used in early diagnosis and treatment follow up for oncology & advanced scanning techniques for neurology and cardiology; cSound, an imaging platform to improve the quality of cardiovascular ultrasounds; SIGNA Explorer MR, as well as Carestation 620, an anesthesia system.



Tamer Said, Regional Leader for GE Healthcare for North East Africa, added: “We are honored to be able to play an active role with our partners to elevate the quality and availability of healthcare services available to Egyptians. We understand the country’s needs and we’re keen on bringing GE Healthcare’s advanced capabilities and solutions to Egypt with speed and efficiency. Additionally, we are committed to providing training to help build local know how and expertise of healthcare professionals to maximize the full features and benefits of these technologies to support clinicians in improving patient outcomes.”