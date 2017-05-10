© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Analog Devices moves Innovation Lab from Cambridge to Boston

Analog Devices is relocating and expanding its “Analog Garage” innovation center and corporate incubation laboratory from its current location in Cambridge, Mass. to downtown Boston.

The new facility will accommodate an additional 80-140 hires, the company states.



“The Analog Garage is the cornerstone of our long-standing belief in taking creative risks to solving customer challenges,” said Vincent Roche, CEO, Analog Devices. “By moving those operations to Boston, the Garage will benefit from close proximity to Boston’s burgeoning innovation hub and allow us to more easily connect with entrepreneurs, partners, clients and prospective employees.”



“Analog Devices has been a leader in Greater Boston's economy and the high-tech industry for over 50 years, and I am pleased to welcome them to the City of Boston and our ever-growing innovation ecosystem,” said John F. Barros, Chief of Economic Development, City of Boston. “The Boston region's network of talent, higher education institutions, and established entrepreneur community is unmatched, and I look forward to seeing the Analog Garage team capitalize on these resources and continue to produce creative and disruptive ideas.”