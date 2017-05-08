© first graphite Components | May 08, 2017
New premises for First Graphite
To facilitate the commercialisation of its graphene production strategy, First Graphite Limited has leased premises in Henderson, south of Fremantle in Western Australia.
The new 960m2 premises will provide the company with a dedicated facility in which to expand its graphene production and packaging. Together with working closely with Traxys, a cooperation which was announced earlier this year, this is expected to significantly accelerate First Graphite’s market penetration and exposure.
FGR’s Managing Director Craig McGuckin said: "This dedicated facility will enable production to be expanded and the required specialised packaging facilities to be constructed. In conjunction with the alliance with Traxys it is a critical step for the
market penetration of graphene by FGR."
