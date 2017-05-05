© Kongsberg

Germany, Kongsberg and a brand new research ship

Kongsberg has signed a contract with the German ship builder Fassmer for the delivery of a unique technical solution for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) research vessel Atair II.

Atair II will be the first government owned LNG powered research vessel, and the first newbuild to use Kongsberg’s Integrated Research Vessel Concept, which will unite operational hydrographic and energy functions on board.



“Kongsberg Integrated Vessel Concepts are a brand-new approach to vessel design and building that leverage the power of integration between disparate systems to produce gains in operational efficiency and reduced life-cycle costs across the board. With concepts designed for specific ship types, our Integrated Vessel Concepts portfolio represents the cutting-edge of marine technology and engineering. We are delighted to work with BSH and Fassmer Werft to bring true integration to the new Atair,” said Brynjulv Standal, VP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime.



Atiar II will be built at Fassmer Werft in Berne, and is scheduled for delivery in 2020. It will be the largest vessel in BHS’ fleet. Atair II will operate in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, conducting hydrographic surveys and Search & Rescue operations in addition to marine environmental monitoring, as well as the technical testing of navigation and radar equipment.