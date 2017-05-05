© phoenix contact Components | May 05, 2017
Phoenix Contact acquires Etherwan
Phoenix Contact acquires Taiwanese company Etherwan System Inc., a manufacturer for Ethernet communication technology in automation.
Etherwan was founded in California in 1996. The main site has been in New-Taipei in Taiwan for 20 years. Here, hardware components such as media converters and Ethernet switches for so-called “hardened Ethernet solutions” are developed, manufactured and sold by around 170 employees. Software is also included in the portfolio of the company. The US headquarters is located in Anaheim, CA, where more than 20 people are employed.
“Industrial communication is a key technology for the digitalization”, says Roland Bent, CTO of Phoenix Contact. “Etherwan and Phoenix Contact complement each other perfectly with their different strengths in different markets and different industrial industries. Now, we have achieved a global appearance and product portfolio to effectively conquer further markets.”
The transaction is subject to approval by the local Investment Commission Taiwan.
