Belden acquires Thinklogical

Belden Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Thinklogical from Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, for USD 160 million.

The transaction will be financed with cash on hand and is expected to close in the second quarter 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.



Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, Thinklogical is widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost developers and manufacturers of high performance fiber-optic-based video and switching equipment. The company’s products are used for real time enterprise video management (including switching and transmission of high quality video and peripheral signals) across a variety of end markets, including military, command and control, broadcast, etc.



“We are extremely excited to welcome the talented Thinklogical team to the Belden family,” said John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden. “The business is uniquely well-positioned for success, given its numerous market growth drivers, industry-leading proprietary products, and difficult-to-obtain intelligence & defense accreditations. This is a very compelling opportunity for Belden that provides additional opportunities for profitable growth in our Broadcast Solutions platform.”