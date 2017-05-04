© nokia_building Business | May 04, 2017
Nokia to get rid of undersea cables division?
Nokia reportedly plans to sell its undersea cables unit. The division switched hands with the EUR 15.6 billion Alcatel acquisition.
The division itself is valued at EUR 800 million, writes Reuters in a report. Still operating within the market as Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), the unit employs about 1'000 people, mainly in France and Britain, and is managed as a separate business by Nokia.
