© thyssen krupp

thyssenkrupp supplies escalators to Azerbaijan

thyssenkrupp has won tenders for 25 escalators, including the highest units ever produced in Germany, with 48.7m rise. The escalators increase capacity of the metro stations.

thyssenkrupp Elevator has won the public tenders of Baku Metro to supply 25 escalators within the next three years. The double-digit million contract includes eight high-rise escalators for Sahil and Khatai stations, as well as 17 escalators for a new metro station. With a huge 48.7m traveling height, the four escalators for Khatai station will be the highest units ever produced by thyssenkrupp Elevator.



Mr. Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator, commented: “In supplying our advanced mobility solutions to Baku Metro, thyssenkrupp Elevator can increase the metro stations’ capacity by as much as 30% and ensure efficient passenger flow of around 222 million commuters each and every year. This is a significant improvement, and we are proud to provide this support as Baku continues its journey to become an efficient and future-proof city.”



The work in Azerbaijan comes following thyssenkrupp’s work in Georgia, where similar models were installed in the Tbilisi subway station.