Air Liquide sells sub to Lincoln Electric

Air Liquide is selling its subsidiary Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS.

This agreement follows the exclusive negotiations agreement announced on March 2nd 2017 with Lincoln Electric, specialising in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment.



The completion of the transaction is subject to obtaining the usual regulatory approvals, including competition authorities’ approval.



Both parties expect the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2017.