Cobham’s Aviator 300D on Shenzhen Airlines

Beginning May 2017, Shenzhen Airlines will launch its in-flight evaluation of SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S), Inmarsat's next generation IP-based broadband service for the flight deck.

The SB-S platform will be installed on Shenzhen's Airbus 320 aircraft using Cobham avionics' Aviator 300D hardware.



The Shenzhen partnership is part of a joint venture between Inmarsat, Beijing Marine Communication & Navigation Company, Ltd. (MCN) and Aviation Data Communication Corporation (ADCC) to provide aviation safety services to the rapidly growing Chinese market. Under this partnership, MCN and ADCC will deliver satellite voice, ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing & Reporting System) and data services. MCN will serve as project manager for Shenzhen's SB-S evaluation process.



Captain Shao Bin, Vice President of Operations for Shenzhen Airlines said: "As China's skies become more crowded and advanced flight-tracking capabilities become a necessity in the region's airspace, Shenzhen wants to be at the forefront of this exciting next chapter of aviation history. We look forward to evaluating SwiftBroadband-Safety as a pioneering, satellite-based connectivity solution that will enable Shenzhen to offer enhanced safety, increased capacity and more efficient operations to our passengers - both in China and beyond."



Captain Mary McMillan, Vice President of Safety and Operational Services at Inmarsat's Aviation business unitsaid: "As China continues its path toward becoming the world's largest passenger aviation nation," Shenzhen is making an important move to ensure it is ready to not only expand its domestic service offerings but also meet Chinese passengers' growing demand for international travel. As the trusted provider of aviation safety and operational services, Inmarsat is excited to work with Shenzhen and our partners to understand how SB-S can optimise their flight deck and aircraft operations as they enter this exciting new era in Chinese aviation."