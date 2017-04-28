© Micron

Micron appoints Mehrotra next CEO

SanDisk Co-founder and former President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra takes the helm of Memory and Storage Solutions provider Micron Technology. The appointment is effective May 8, 2017.

"Sanjay has an outstanding track record of business success and exceptional knowledge of the memory and storage industry," said Robert E. Switz, chairman of the board of directors and a member of the CEO selection committee. "His experience in markets ranging from consumer to enterprise make him uniquely qualified to lead Micron into the future."



"Innovation in memory and storage technology is enabling new products, improved customer experience and growth across multiple markets," said Mehrotra. "Micron is at the forefront of driving these innovations, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a talented global team."



Mark Durcan will step down as CEO and from the Micron board of directors effective May 8, 2017, but will serve as an advisor to the company until early August. "Mark has made an immense contribution to Micron and to the semiconductor industry at large over his 32 years at the company and 5 years as CEO," noted Switz. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."