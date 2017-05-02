© Safran

Arkia places USD 112 million LEAP-1A order with Safran

Arkia Israeli Airlines (Arkia) has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to power four A321neo (new engine option) aircraft.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arkia is the country's second largest airline. As a new CFM customer, it will be the first airline to operate the LEAP engine in Israel.



"We chose the LEAP engine after a very thorough evaluation," said Nir Dagan, President & CEO of Arkia. "CFM has a good reputation for customer support, reliability and low cost of ownership; from everything we have seen, the engine is also delivering the promised fuel efficiency. All of these factors are very important to us and we expect this engine to deliver significant benefits to our A321neo fleet."



"We are delighted to welcome Arkia to the CFM family of operators," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "It is an honor to be chosen by such a respected airline. We believe that the LEAP engine will more than live up to their expectations and we are excited to help them introduce this technology into their fleet next year. "