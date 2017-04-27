New Deputy boss at STMicro

© olivier26 dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics has appointed Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2017.

Orio Bellezza, President, Global Technology and Manufacturing

Marco Cassis, President, Global Sales and Marketing

Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group

Carlo Ferro, Chief Financial Officer and President, Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services

Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group

Georges Penalver, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Strategy, Communication, Human Resources and Quality

Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group.

Chery currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and, in his new role, he will continue to report to Carlo Bozotti, ST’s President and CEO. In this new role, Chery will hold overall responsibility for Technology and Manufacturing as well as for Sales and Marketing.A new organization will be also put in place. ST’s Executive Team members will be:These appointments and new organization are effective July 1st, 2017, upon shareholder approval of the reappointment of Carlo Bozotti as the sole member of the Managing Board and President and CEO of ST.