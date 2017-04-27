© olivier26 dreamstime.com Components | April 27, 2017
New Deputy boss at STMicro
STMicroelectronics has appointed Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2017.
Chery currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and, in his new role, he will continue to report to Carlo Bozotti, ST’s President and CEO. In this new role, Chery will hold overall responsibility for Technology and Manufacturing as well as for Sales and Marketing.
A new organization will be also put in place. ST’s Executive Team members will be:
- Orio Bellezza, President, Global Technology and Manufacturing
- Marco Cassis, President, Global Sales and Marketing
- Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group
- Carlo Ferro, Chief Financial Officer and President, Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services
- Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group
- Georges Penalver, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Strategy, Communication, Human Resources and Quality
- Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group.
