© Elix Business | May 01, 2017
Elix expands In China
Elix Wireless' model E8K wireless chargers are to ship in the first quarter of 2018. The company also opened its Shanghai Engineering Center.
"Our technology commercialization is happening at a time when the automotive market needs it the most; we offer best in class wireless charging for automobiles and other applications," said Rosalie Hou, CEO of Elix Wireless. "Our engineering center in Shanghai will transform working prototypes to mass producible devices."
