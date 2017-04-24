© Toshiba (illustration purpose only) Business | April 24, 2017
Toshiba: spin-off into 4 'cores'; 19'000 employees to move
Toshiba has decided to split off its four in-house companies into wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company splits will be effected on July 1st and after.
The Japanese giant will spin off the following segments: social infrastructure, energy, electronic devices and information and communication technology. So far, Toshiba has only gone on record that some 4'400 employees will be moved to the new companies. For the larger portion of the - 166'900 worldwide employees - decisions have not been announced. However, Nikkei Asian Review, states in an article that around 19'000 employees to be affected by the split.
Infrastructure System & Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Infrastructure System & Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Electric Service Corporation, which is responsible for part of the installation work, electrical construction, maintenance and inspection services in the social infrastructure business and holds special construction business licenses.
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company and transfer it to a newly established company. The company established Toshiba Memory Corporation on April 1 for the memory business. With this company split, the company aims to realize continuous growth and maximization of its other electronic devices business, including discrete semiconductors, system LSIs, HDDs and related products, by providing products and services that maximize customer value.
Industrial ICT Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Industrial ICT Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Solutions Corporation, which is responsible for construction work related to the ICT solutions business and holds special construction business licenses.
Energy Systems & Solutions Company (as of October 1, 2017)
The company will split off its in-house company, Energy Systems & Solutions Company, and the Nuclear Energy Systems & Solutions Division, and transfer them to a newly established company.
Image: © Toshiba
Infrastructure System & Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Infrastructure System & Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Electric Service Corporation, which is responsible for part of the installation work, electrical construction, maintenance and inspection services in the social infrastructure business and holds special construction business licenses.
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company and transfer it to a newly established company. The company established Toshiba Memory Corporation on April 1 for the memory business. With this company split, the company aims to realize continuous growth and maximization of its other electronic devices business, including discrete semiconductors, system LSIs, HDDs and related products, by providing products and services that maximize customer value.
Industrial ICT Solutions Company
The company will split off its in-house company, Industrial ICT Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Solutions Corporation, which is responsible for construction work related to the ICT solutions business and holds special construction business licenses.
Energy Systems & Solutions Company (as of October 1, 2017)
The company will split off its in-house company, Energy Systems & Solutions Company, and the Nuclear Energy Systems & Solutions Division, and transfer them to a newly established company.
Image: © Toshiba
Micron and Microsoft collaborate on IoT security Micron Technology and Microsoft collaborate to address major challenges of providing...
Ericsson logs loss in 1Q/2017 "Our performance in the first quarter continued to be unsatisfactory, states Börje...
Harting eyes business expansion in Poland Harting and Digital Technology Poland (DTP Ltd) signed an agreement on the joint development and marketing of hardware and software components for the Harting Mica.
Avantor acquires Puritan Products Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, acquired Puritan Products, Inc., a supplier of cGMP buffers...
BOM: Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far The new Samsung Galaxy S8 equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 301.60, much higher than for previous versions of the company’s smartphones.
Philips reports sales of EUR 5.7 billion in 1Q Philips reports sales of EUR 5.7 billion in 1Q/2017, with the HealthTech portfolio growing at...
Toshiba: spin-off into 4 'cores'; 19'000 employees to move Toshiba has decided to split off its four in-house companies into wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company splits will be effected on July 1st and after.
Nikon issues shot across the bows Nikon has initiated a series of legal actions in the Netherlands, Germany and Japan intended to...
Rutronik expanding in the UK Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its team in the United Kingdom...
Kongsberg in new strategic partnership with Simwave Kongsberg Digital and Simwave B.V. have formed a strategic partnership resulting in a...
Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker The Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group has won a contract from...
Aircharge's iPhone wireless integration in BMW's 2017 range Aircharge and the BMW Group have signed a global deal to provide customised Wireless...
Prysmian to add offshore cable capabilities to UK factory The capability of Prysmian's UK production facility in Wrexham to manufacture both 33 kV and...
Bosch will relocate its Palo Alto office to Sunnyvale Robert Bosch LLC will relocate its Palo Alto-based Research and Technology Center to a new...
Graphene ESD files a graphene supercapacitor patent Graphene Energy Storage Devices Corp. (GESD), 40 percent owned by Lomiko Technologies, has...
GM facility seized by Venezuelan authorities General Motors will immediately halt operations in Venezuela after its manufacturing facility in...
Avnet expands with global Bel Fuse franchise agreement Avnet and Bel Fuse Inc. signed an expanded franchise agreement. Avnet now offers...
NXP divests stake in ASMC NXP Semiconductors N.V. has sold its shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing...
Did we just tear down the iPad Air again? Apple likes to talk big about innovating. Every device is thinner, faster, "funner." Recently they brought the world a four-year-old iPad Air with some new jewelry (A9 processor and Touch ID) and called it the canonical iPad.
Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed CEO T.J. Rodgers The Delaware Court of Chancery has determined to allow Mr. Rodgers access to certain books...
Harman expands China business with new contracts Harman International has signed new contracts with Great Wall Motors, GAC Group and...
Himax invests in Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, Inc. has made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1...
TTI and Abracon sign distribution agreement TTI, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Abracon, LLC, a global...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments