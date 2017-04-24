Toshiba: spin-off into 4 'cores'; 19'000 employees to move

© Toshiba (illustration purpose only)

Toshiba has decided to split off its four in-house companies into wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company splits will be effected on July 1st and after.

The Japanese giant will spin off the following segments:and. So far, Toshiba has only gone on record that some 4'400 employees will be moved to the new companies. For the larger portion of the - 166'900 worldwide employees - decisions have not been announced. However, Nikkei Asian Review, states in an article that around 19'000 employees to be affected by the split.The company will split off its in-house company, Infrastructure System & Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Electric Service Corporation, which is responsible for part of the installation work, electrical construction, maintenance and inspection services in the social infrastructure business and holds special construction business licenses.The company will split off its in-house company, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company and transfer it to a newly established company. The company established Toshiba Memory Corporation on April 1 for the memory business. With this company split, the company aims to realize continuous growth and maximization of its other electronic devices business, including discrete semiconductors, system LSIs, HDDs and related products, by providing products and services that maximize customer value.The company will split off its in-house company, Industrial ICT Solutions Company, and merge it into Toshiba Solutions Corporation, which is responsible for construction work related to the ICT solutions business and holds special construction business licenses.(as of October 1, 2017)The company will split off its in-house company, Energy Systems & Solutions Company, and the Nuclear Energy Systems & Solutions Division, and transfer them to a newly established company.