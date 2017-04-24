© rutronik

Rutronik expanding in the UK

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its team in the United Kingdom and is opening another office to boost the existing presence in Bolton (near Manchester).

The new Rutronik Office in Swindon (South West England) officially opened on 10 April 2017, and 14 field sales staff will be serving existing and potential customers in the south of the country from here. "We are currently in the process of expanding our team in the UK significantly, but this is not the only reason for another office", explained Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik. "This additional office enables us to better cover the country while also bringing us closer to our customers and suppliers in the south. Our presence in this strongly booming, innovative region with many start-ups and development companies is especially important".



Around 60 percent of the DTAM (Distribution Total Available Market) in the UK and Ireland is attributable to the south of England. Rutronik has been represented in the UK since 2005. A team of currently 55 is available for existing and potential customers at the offices in Bolton and Swindon.