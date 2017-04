BOM: Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far

© ihs / markit

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 301.60, much higher than for previous versions of the company’s smartphones.

© IHS/Markit /zoom function

First smartphone capable of gigabit-LTE speeds

New “Infinity Display” design fits better in hand

Double the base-model storage

Battery

Single camera lens