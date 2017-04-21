© bosch

Bosch will relocate its Palo Alto office to Sunnyvale

Robert Bosch LLC will relocate its Palo Alto-based Research and Technology Center to a new 104'000-square-foot building in Sunnyvale, Calif., by the end of 2017.

The move consolidates associates from three suites in Palo Alto into one workspace. The Sunnyvale office, representing a USD 40 million commitment over a 10-year lease, will relocate roughly 300 Bosch associates and interns currently working in Palo Alto by December 2017. The new location will house team members from Bosch Corporate Research, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and other divisions.



“The move to Sunnyvale is reflective of Bosch’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement,” said Mike Mansuetti, president, Robert Bosch LLC. “Not only is the new location larger and better suited for collaboration, it will also better position our associates to interact with the large, vibrant ecosystem of universities, research institutes, technology companies and startups that are key to our success in Silicon Valley.”