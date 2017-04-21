© bosch Business | April 21, 2017
Bosch will relocate its Palo Alto office to Sunnyvale
Robert Bosch LLC will relocate its Palo Alto-based Research and Technology Center to a new 104'000-square-foot building in Sunnyvale, Calif., by the end of 2017.
The move consolidates associates from three suites in Palo Alto into one workspace. The Sunnyvale office, representing a USD 40 million commitment over a 10-year lease, will relocate roughly 300 Bosch associates and interns currently working in Palo Alto by December 2017. The new location will house team members from Bosch Corporate Research, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and other divisions.
“The move to Sunnyvale is reflective of Bosch’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement,” said Mike Mansuetti, president, Robert Bosch LLC. “Not only is the new location larger and better suited for collaboration, it will also better position our associates to interact with the large, vibrant ecosystem of universities, research institutes, technology companies and startups that are key to our success in Silicon Valley.”
“The move to Sunnyvale is reflective of Bosch’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement,” said Mike Mansuetti, president, Robert Bosch LLC. “Not only is the new location larger and better suited for collaboration, it will also better position our associates to interact with the large, vibrant ecosystem of universities, research institutes, technology companies and startups that are key to our success in Silicon Valley.”
Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker The Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group has won a contract from...
Aircharge's iPhone wireless integration in BMW's 2017 range Aircharge and the BMW Group have signed a global deal to provide customised Wireless...
Prysmian to add offshore cable capabilities to UK factory The capability of Prysmian's UK production facility in Wrexham to manufacture both 33 kV and...
Bosch will relocate its Palo Alto office to Sunnyvale Robert Bosch LLC will relocate its Palo Alto-based Research and Technology Center to a new...
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsGlobal Distributor Continues to Grow its Vast Supply Chain
Graphene ESD files a graphene supercapacitor patent Graphene Energy Storage Devices Corp. (GESD), 40 percent owned by Lomiko Technologies, has...
GM facility seized by Venezuelan authorities General Motors will immediately halt operations in Venezuela after its manufacturing facility in...
Avnet expands with global Bel Fuse franchise agreement Avnet and Bel Fuse Inc. signed an expanded franchise agreement. Avnet now offers...
NXP divests stake in ASMC NXP Semiconductors N.V. has sold its shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing...
Did we just tear down the iPad Air again? Apple likes to talk big about innovating. Every device is thinner, faster, "funner." Recently they brought the world a four-year-old iPad Air with some new jewelry (A9 processor and Touch ID) and called it the canonical iPad.
Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed CEO T.J. Rodgers The Delaware Court of Chancery has determined to allow Mr. Rodgers access to certain books...
Harman expands China business with new contracts Harman International has signed new contracts with Great Wall Motors, GAC Group and...
Himax invests in Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, Inc. has made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1...
TTI and Abracon sign distribution agreement TTI, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Abracon, LLC, a global...
Powertech looking to acquire two Japanese firms Powertech Technology Inc. is looking to get its hands on majority stakes both Tera Probe...
NEC TOKIN completes sale of EMD business KEMET's joint venture, NEC TOKIN Corporation, has completed its sale of its...
Rambus prototyping cryogenic memory Rambus Inc., in an expanded collaboration with Microsoft researchers, develops prototype...
CybAero receives recall of previously obtained export authorization Swedish un-manned helicopter manufacturer CybAero has received a recall of a previously issued export license from the ISP – The Inspectorate of Strategic Products.
Digi-Key integrates ADI and Linear's portfolios post acquisition Digi-Key Electronics, confirms the integration and support of Analog Devices, Inc. and Linear...
SIMMAD contract goes to Thales The French defence ministry's integrated through-life support structure for aeronautical...
Fingerprints’ touch sensor integrated by first Indian OEM Indian OEM Micromax recently launched its latest smartphone, featuring biometrics company...
AMS Technologies opens Design Center in Poland AMS Technologies has established a design center in Krakow, Poland.
NXP sign Chinese cooperation agreement on smart connected cars NXP has been granted official pilot company status for intelligent transportation and...
Polaris recalls certain Off-road vehicles Polaris recalls certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments