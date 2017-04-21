© Prysmian

Prysmian to add offshore cable capabilities to UK factory

The capability of Prysmian's UK production facility in Wrexham to manufacture both 33 kV and 66 kV submarine cable cores used for the inter-array cable connections in offshore wind farms.

Prysmian's high voltage facility in Wrexham is the only factory in the UK that is capable of manufacturing these submarine cable cores. Alongside a dedicated submarine operations and engineering office in Chelmsford, Prysmian operates an offshore logistics and services base in Middlesbrough, which serves as a centre of excellence offering maintenance, repair and cable storage services for all offshore cabling. It is also in Middlesbrough where the Prysmian cable laying vessel, Cable Enterprise, is based.



Llyr Roberts, CEO Prysmian UK comments “Our Wrexham factory has been manufacturing the highest quality cables for decades and we are delighted to be directing this depth of experience and know-how to products that will further grow the business, sustain and create local jobs and provide UK manufactured cables for the next generation of UK and European offshore wind farms.”