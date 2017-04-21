© graphene esd Components | April 21, 2017
Graphene ESD files a graphene supercapacitor patent
Graphene Energy Storage Devices Corp. (GESD), 40 percent owned by Lomiko Technologies, has successfully completed a development project undertaken jointly with the Research Foundation of Stony Brook University (SBU).
The SBU team lead by Dr. Samuilov discovered a method for assembly of high-voltage Supercapacitor units. GESD and SBU recently filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect the technology. The SBU team assembled and tested a 10V supercapacitor energy storage unit, thus proving feasibility of the high-voltage design. This development opens avenues for new low-cost energy storage products. Currently, GESD is working on the scale-up of the technology and an in-field evaluation of the energy storage unit.
Supercapacitors are promising energy storage devices, with manufacturers such as Maxell Technologies, Elna America, AVX Corporation, Panasonic Electronic Components and Kemet. Due to their fast charge-discharge characteristics, low equivalent series resistance, long cycle life, wide operating temperatures, supercapacitors are finding application in transportation, industrial and grid energy storage. There is rapidly growing demand for capacitive energy storage systems with high power and energy densities. However, individual supercapacitor units have very low stand-off voltage, < 3 V. In order to increase the operation voltage to a practical level, > 3 V, the EDLCs are connected in series stacks. The EDLCs need to be interconnected and balanced with an electronic circuit, which results in a bulky and expensive energy storage system.
The GESD-SBU team demonstrated design and implementation of a sealed high-voltage EDLCs energy storage unit. The unit is internally balanced, there is no need for an external circuit. The electrode is very cost-effective nano-carbon composite either of a commercial carbon or of graphene platelets with carbon nanotubes. The nano-carbon electrode materials were used for deposition and assembly of a working prototype of an internally balanced high-voltage energy storage unit. The bench-top prototype unit, tested up to 10 V, exhibited good discharge characteristics and charge retention. This development enables new compact energy storage solutions for grid and vehicular applications.
