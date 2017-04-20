© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Avnet expands with global Bel Fuse franchise agreement

Avnet and Bel Fuse Inc. signed an expanded franchise agreement. Avnet now offers Bel’s full line of power products, circuit protection, magnetics and interconnect solutions to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“With our extensive global technical and supply chain resources, Avnet’s IP&E specialists can streamline global sourcing of Bel’s diverse product portfolio and help guide our mutual customers to the solutions that will enable peak performance across both emerging market applications, as well core datacenter, telecom and avionics systems,” said Tom McCartney, senior vice president, global IP&E business development, Avnet.



“This agreement will enable us to grow our sales reach in multiple industrial markets throughout the world,” said Dan Bernstein, president and CEO of Bel Fuse Inc. “Avnet has been a top-notch distribution partner for Bel for many years, and with this new agreement, we look forward to not only reaching a greater array of customers worldwide, but to providing these customers with the world-class design and supply chain support they need to bring their products to market more quickly and cost-effectively.”