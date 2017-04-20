© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

NXP divests stake in ASMC

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has sold its shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd. (ASMC).

The company sold 421'45 million shares, representing a 27.47 percent ownership in ASMC, for a total consideration of USD 53.7 million, or HKD 0.99 per share. The sale was made to Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co., Ltd, (PDSTI).