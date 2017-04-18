© vladek dreamstime.com Components | April 18, 2017
Himax invests in Emza Visual Sense
Himax Technologies, Inc. has made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1 percent equity ownership of Emza Visual Sense Ltd., with a one-year option to acquire the remaining 54.9% of Emza’s equity and all outstanding stock options.
Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
“This strategic investment in Emza compliments our previously announced ultra low power CMOS image sensor product
and initiatives in delivering turn-key solutions for ‘always-on’ smart camera that enables devices capable of real-time
contextual awareness, such as face detection and human presence detection and motion,” said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax.
“Together, we can transform our AoS sensor from a simple ‘image capturing device’ to an ‘information analytics device’
that offers significantly more value to our customers. This exciting new computer vision market demands highly efficient
sensors, algorithms, camera and processor architectures capable of delivering extremely low power consumption in a
small form factor so that it can be easily integrated into TVs and smartphones, as well as AR/VR, IoT, and AI devices.”
“Our partnership with Himax, who shares our vision of sub-milliwatt always-on visual sensors, provides Emza with access
to a unique technology of ultra low-power CMOS and semi-conductors,” said Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza. “Achieving
the breakthrough of advanced computer vision at ultra low-power consumption requires tight integration between the
silicon and algorithms. Our partnership with Himax gives us the opportunity to efficiently achieve and commercialize
these breakthroughs.”
