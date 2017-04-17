© AMS Technologies

AMS Technologies opens Design Center in Poland

AMS Technologies has established a design center in Krakow, Poland.

“In the Krakow area you have a large pool of very well educated engineers,” is one reason AMS Technologies CEO Jan Meise gives for the decision to establish the design center in the Polish city. “And we especially benefit from a distinct know-how in thermal management and electronics design.”



“You simply won’t find those solutions as off-the-shelf solutions on the market,” says Meise, “but AMS Technologies turns them into reality, to the customer’s order and in any desired extent - from a pure design effort all the way to serial production.”