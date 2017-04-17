© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Polaris recalls certain Off-road vehicles

Polaris recalls certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic power steering unit. No injuries have been reported from any of the recalled units.

The model year 2017 Sportsman ATV recall (and the additional model year 2015 Ranger recall) covers 51,000 units and a significantly smaller vehicle population of 3'800 units (~2'300 of which are in dealer inventory).



There have been fewer than 30 reported incidents involving the recalled vehicles.



“The safety of our riders is Polaris’ top priority and we strive to ensure that our design assurance processes, manufacturing and supplier controls, post-sales surveillance and overall product quality programs are best in class. While our goal is zero defects in our products, there will probably always be situations in which recalls are required for consumer safety; however, we expect the quantity and complexity of our recalls to moderate as our capabilities improve,” stated Scott Wine, Polaris Chairman and CEO.