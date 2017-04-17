© fingerprintcards

Fingerprints’ touch sensor integrated by first Indian OEM

Indian OEM Micromax recently launched its latest smartphone, featuring biometrics company Fingerprints’ touch sensor FPC1035. This is the first time that one of Fingerprints’ solutions has been integrated by an Indian OEM.

"This is a very strong sign of Fingerprints’ market position and our ability to expand our global reach. India is currently the third largest and the fastest growing smartphone market in the world and we have local sales and support in India, which clearly gives us a competitive edge in this rapidly developing market,” says Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President Business Line Mobile, at Fingerprint Cards.



“We are proud to deliver one of our top touch sensors, our FPC1035, to this smartphone. The focus of this Micromax smartphone is on security. It features a dual-system that provides the user with a parallel personal secure space, which only can be accessed using the user’s fingerprint,” concludes Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President, Business Line Mobile, at Fingerprint Cards.