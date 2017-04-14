© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

ViXS sells legacy MoCA business to MaxLinear

ViXS Systems Inc. has sold its legacy MoCA (Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance) business to MaxLinear, Inc. for USD 5 million in cash.

The proceeds from this transaction are comprised of two parts. The first part is for a transfer of all production of ViXS' XConnex MoCA solutions to MaxLinear. The second part involves compensation for a non-exclusive patent license, limited to the manufacturing and implementation of the XConnex MoCA business line and MaxLinear's MoCA products. Prior to this transaction, ViXS had granted Entropic a limited license as part VIXS' successful cross-license settlement with Entropic. This license transferred to MaxLinear when it purchased Entropic in 2015.



As a result of this transaction, VIXS will be exiting the MoCA market. As part of this exit strategy, ViXS also recently closed its Austin office that had been primarily focused on MoCA and networking chips.



"This transaction allows ViXS to exit the legacy MoCA market and to license our IP. It also provides additional financial resources needed to support our core video business and to achieve profitable growth," said Sohail Khan, President and CEO of ViXS. "We are proud of the success ViXS and our engineering team had in developing an organic MoCA solution. Now, this transaction allows us to focus our resources on our foundational video business targeted towards Consumer & Video Delivery segments."