Infineon joins the 5G Automotive Association
You can’t have an automated car without reliable communication infrastructure and stable mobile communication connectivity.
The next generation mobile communication standard is indispensable. Infineon Technologies AG contributes to introducing the 5G standard into the car and has joined the 5G Automotive Association e. V. (5GAA). The association works on the introduction of new communication solutions enabling connected automated driving and on intelligent transport systems.
“Secure communication with practically zero time delay is a critical requirement for the breakthrough of autonomous driving,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive division at Infineon. “In close cooperation with the car industry and IT, Infineon supports the communication solutions for the automated car with its cutting-edge semiconductors and with system and security expertise.”
“We’re delighted with Infineon’s joining the 5GAA,” said Dino Flore, Director General of the 5GAA. “Infineon’s chip expertise for car electronics, data security, and mobile communication is a truly valuable addition to the 5GAA.”
International standardization is a critical requirement for the market success of new technologies and their applications, such as the Internet of Things or autonomous driving. Together with major car manufacturers, Infineon is already active in all relevant industry associations in order to quickly make the automated and electric car a reality. Infineon is a member of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and of the industry association for the mobile communications sector GSM Association (GSMA). Infineon also joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN), which is dedicated to the development, establishment, and promotion of a world standard for a charging system for all kinds of battery-powered electric vehicles.
