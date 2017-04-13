© Saab Business | April 13, 2017
Saab signs support contract extension with British Army
Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract extension with the United Kingdom’s (UK) Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the provision of Support and Services to the Direct Fire Weapon Effects Simulator (DFWES) capability.
The three year extension has a value of MSEK 245 (EUR ) and comes into effect during 2017. The order will be booked in the first quarter 2017.
“This new contract, extending the use of the capability, is a proof of the strong relationship between Saab and the British Army, and a renewal of our commitment as a highly trusted complete training provider to a leading military customer,” says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.
