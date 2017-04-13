© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Components | April 13, 2017
Seoul Semi files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany
On March 31, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf against Mouser Electronics Inc. asserting infringement of an LED patent.
According to the complaint, the accused products include LEDs for high-power light emission. Further investigation suggests that the accused products from Mouser are manufactured by multiple LED companies, including Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., a global top-10 LED maker. In the lawsuit, Seoul has sought a permanent injunction, damages, and recall and destruction of the allegedly infringing products.
The asserted patented technology serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by treating LED chip surfaces, thereby significantly improving light intensity and brightness. This patented technology has been widely used for various high-power LED applications, such as automobile lighting, cell phone flashlights, outdoor lighting, UV LED appliances, and others.
Beginning with this lawsuit, Seoul plans to actively defend its patent assets against infringing high-power LED technologies. Seoul has already identified infringements of other patents it possesses that relate to high-power LEDs and will be considering additional infringement lawsuits.
Ki-bum Nam, Vice President of the Lighting Business Department at Seoul Semiconductor, said, “The asserted patent is considered an essential technology for manufacturing high-power LEDs and has been widely used in various LED applications.” Nam added, “However, there are many LED products currently on the market that infringe this patented technology, so we have decided to begin enforcing our patent rights in such cases. To create a fair market competition and promote technological innovation, we continuously take any and all actions necessary to deter such infringement and protect our intellectual property.”
The asserted patented technology serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by treating LED chip surfaces, thereby significantly improving light intensity and brightness. This patented technology has been widely used for various high-power LED applications, such as automobile lighting, cell phone flashlights, outdoor lighting, UV LED appliances, and others.
Beginning with this lawsuit, Seoul plans to actively defend its patent assets against infringing high-power LED technologies. Seoul has already identified infringements of other patents it possesses that relate to high-power LEDs and will be considering additional infringement lawsuits.
Ki-bum Nam, Vice President of the Lighting Business Department at Seoul Semiconductor, said, “The asserted patent is considered an essential technology for manufacturing high-power LEDs and has been widely used in various LED applications.” Nam added, “However, there are many LED products currently on the market that infringe this patented technology, so we have decided to begin enforcing our patent rights in such cases. To create a fair market competition and promote technological innovation, we continuously take any and all actions necessary to deter such infringement and protect our intellectual property.”
Seoul Semi files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany On March 31, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd filed a patent infringement lawsuit in...
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for...
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony...
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR...
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC... In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action...
Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a...
Qualcomm returns fire Qualcomm filed its Answer and Counterclaims to the January lawsuit brought by Apple against...
Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a...
Maxwell signs USD 47 million equity investment agreement Maxwell Technologies signed a stock purchase agreement with SDIC Fund Management.
New IATA regulations for the shipping of lithium batteries The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has changed its IATA DGR (Dangerous Goods...
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Kongsberg signs contract with Australia Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of...
Harting doubles capacity in Romania Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.
Safran sets 'final' on Morpho divesture Safran sold Morpho Detection LLC and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc.
Broadcom, Foxconn in; TSMC seems out Chip manufacturer Broadcom and manufacturing giant Foxconn each have reportedly...
Local court approves restructuring of AEG Power Solutions The restructuring plan for 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions GmbH has been...
NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure Ray Wallin, Chief Financial Officer at NeoPhotonics Corp, will resign from his position...
Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor for approximately...
Intel: cash tender offer for remaining Mobileye shares Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, is commencing the previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla and HT Mostar sign new contracts The subject of the contract is the expansion and modernization of the system for...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments