© raspberry pie Components | April 12, 2017
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution
Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for the new Raspberry Pi Zero W board for IoT applications.
“With Cypress’ combo solution on board, Raspberry Pi Zero W allows designers to connect to the most pervasive Wi-Fi networks for infrastructure connections and offers Bluetooth to connect to smartphones and other low-power smart devices,” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading. “The highly integrated Cypress solution enabled us to offer our boards at the right price points for wide scale adoption by IoT developers, eliminating the need for them to purchase wireless dongles that can cost more than the boards themselves. The Zero W has earned positive reviews from developer engineers and makers alike.”
“Raspberry Pi has grown to become the industry’s leading developer and maker platform for IoT applications, and we are pleased to have Cypress’ wireless contribute to that success,” said Michael Hogan, Vice President of the IoT Business Unit at Cypress. “The Raspberry Pi 3 has shipped more than four million units to date, and we expect the new Raspberry Pi Zero W and future boards will encourage users from their diverse customer base in education, industrial and mass-market IoT to look at other Cypress solutions as well.”
“Raspberry Pi has grown to become the industry’s leading developer and maker platform for IoT applications, and we are pleased to have Cypress’ wireless contribute to that success,” said Michael Hogan, Vice President of the IoT Business Unit at Cypress. “The Raspberry Pi 3 has shipped more than four million units to date, and we expect the new Raspberry Pi Zero W and future boards will encourage users from their diverse customer base in education, industrial and mass-market IoT to look at other Cypress solutions as well.”
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for...
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony...
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR...
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC... In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action...
Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a...
Qualcomm returns fire Qualcomm filed its Answer and Counterclaims to the January lawsuit brought by Apple against...
Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a...
Maxwell signs USD 47 million equity investment agreement Maxwell Technologies signed a stock purchase agreement with SDIC Fund Management.
New IATA regulations for the shipping of lithium batteries The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has changed its IATA DGR (Dangerous Goods...
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Kongsberg signs contract with Australia Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of...
Harting doubles capacity in Romania Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.
Safran sets 'final' on Morpho divesture Safran sold Morpho Detection LLC and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc.
Broadcom, Foxconn in; TSMC seems out Chip manufacturer Broadcom and manufacturing giant Foxconn each have reportedly...
Local court approves restructuring of AEG Power Solutions The restructuring plan for 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions GmbH has been...
NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure Ray Wallin, Chief Financial Officer at NeoPhotonics Corp, will resign from his position...
Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor for approximately...
Intel: cash tender offer for remaining Mobileye shares Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, is commencing the previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla and HT Mostar sign new contracts The subject of the contract is the expansion and modernization of the system for...
VSY files opposition against Zeiss patent Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced recently that it had won a patent infringement action before the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments