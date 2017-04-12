© Aixtron

Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment

Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a deposition system to be installed at the customer site within the second half of 2017.

The collaboration targets the qualification of Aixtron’s technology for the production of OLED displays.



Andreas Toennis, Group Head New Technologies at Aixtron, comments: “With the number of applications for OLEDs steadily growing, this is an important milestone in the commercialization of our deposition system technology. We are looking forward to further improve our systems and processes in close collaboration with our customer.”