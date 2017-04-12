© E Ink Business | April 12, 2017
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture
E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, have agreed to establish a joint venture.
E Ink and Sony have established a strong partnership through a wide array of collaboration products since 2004, with Sony selling Digital Paper adopting E Ink’s electronic paper display technology. The new JV will leverage both E Ink’s development and manufacturing technology for electronic paper displays and Sony’s expertise in product development and marketing.
The JV is officially registered in Taiwan and its Japan subsidiary registered in April. The company operation will be started soon after obtaining required regulatory approvals. E Ink’s subsidiaries and Sony Semiconductor Solutions jointly invested approximately 70 percent of JV shares and are the major shareholders. The remaining shares are subscribed by venture capital companies investing in rising startups. The JV’s paid in capital is NTD 420 million (EUR 13 million).
The Board of Directors of the JV includes directors assigned by E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions. Terushi Shimizu, the Representative Director and President of Sony Semiconductor Solutions, will serve as the board member for the JV. Johnson Lee, the President of E Ink Holdings, has been appointed to the position of Chairman.
“E Ink is very excited to deepen our partnership with Sony and is honored to have such an experienced board member to provide guidance to the JV,” said Johnson Lee, the President of E Ink Holdings. “With the strong support and collaboration between E Ink and Sony, we believe our mutual efforts will lead the JV to significant business growth.”
“Sony has worked on ePaper technology with E Ink for over a decade. This long-term partnership reflects our shared vision to proliferate the use of ePaper,” said Shimizu.
