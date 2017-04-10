© ford Business | April 10, 2017
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA
Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Ford is investing USD 850 million in Michigan Assembly Plant to retool the plant to build the Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco. Employees at Michigan Assembly Plant will begin building Ranger at the end of 2018 and Bronco in 2020.
The company also plans to create or retain 130 jobs and invest USD 150 million to expand capacity for engine components for several vehicles, including Ranger and Bronco, at Romeo Engine Plant in Michigan.
In addition, Ford is investing USD 200 million for an advanced data center to support the company’s expansion to an auto and a mobility company. It is the second of two new data centers Ford is building in Michigan. The second new data center will be located at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where the company is investing USD 700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs – announced in January – to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles.
“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks, vans, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and SUVs – while at the same time growing our leadership in electrification, autonomy and mobility services,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “As America’s top producer of automobiles, we are proud to be going even further in our commitment to invest in manufacturing here at home.”
The company also plans to create or retain 130 jobs and invest USD 150 million to expand capacity for engine components for several vehicles, including Ranger and Bronco, at Romeo Engine Plant in Michigan.
In addition, Ford is investing USD 200 million for an advanced data center to support the company’s expansion to an auto and a mobility company. It is the second of two new data centers Ford is building in Michigan. The second new data center will be located at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where the company is investing USD 700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs – announced in January – to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles.
“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks, vans, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and SUVs – while at the same time growing our leadership in electrification, autonomy and mobility services,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “As America’s top producer of automobiles, we are proud to be going even further in our commitment to invest in manufacturing here at home.”
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Kongsberg signs contract with Australia Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of...
Harting doubles capacity in Romania Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.
Safran sets 'final' on Morpho divesture Safran sold Morpho Detection LLC and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc.
Broadcom, Foxconn in; TSMC seems out Chip manufacturer Broadcom and manufacturing giant Foxconn each have reportedly...
Local court approves restructuring of AEG Power Solutions The restructuring plan for 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions GmbH has been...
NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure Ray Wallin, Chief Financial Officer at NeoPhotonics Corp, will resign from his position...
Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor for approximately...
Intel: cash tender offer for remaining Mobileye shares Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, is commencing the previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla and HT Mostar sign new contracts The subject of the contract is the expansion and modernization of the system for...
VSY files opposition against Zeiss patent Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced recently that it had won a patent infringement action before the...
CommScope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement CommScope and Kathrein have entered into a long-term global agreement to cross-license...
Blue Horizon and a 'Life in Space' OHB Venture Capital GmbH, Munich, and LuxSpace s.à r.l., Betzdorf, Luxembourg (both...
390 Grundfos employees may have to leave Grundfos plans to "simplify, optimise and consolidate the production and distribution setup in Europe".
EU/South Korean project for world’s first 5G-system prototype Leti, a research institute of CEA Tech,will head a European and South Korean project, 5G...
STG Aerospace marks the way on Boeing 787 Dreamliner STG Aerospace has won a major new contract to supply Boeing with its next generation...
IBM invests in Finland IBM opened The IBM Watson Health Center in Helsinki (Finland), giving Finnish...
Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets Sierra Wireless has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of GlobalTop...
Carl Zeiss Meditec wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has won a patent infringement action before the District Court of...
Okmetic invests EUR 40m in Finland The silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic Oy invests heavily in the development of the technical...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments